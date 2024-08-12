Walker Financial Services Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.8% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.38. 27,729,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,113,539. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.49.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

