Walker Financial Services Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Churchill Downs makes up about 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.07. 263,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,608. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

