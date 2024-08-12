Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

