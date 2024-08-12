Wells Fargo & Company Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $86.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.85.

MetLife stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

