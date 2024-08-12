WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.6 %

WSBCP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. 3,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

