Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

WBND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

