Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance
WBND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $20.78.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Total Return ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.