Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Buys $275,880.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $275,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 182,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Andrew Kenner acquired 2,291 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $50,928.93.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. 12,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $792.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

