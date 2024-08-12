Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1,194.72 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

