Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Worley Price Performance
Shares of WYGPY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.40. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Worley has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $12.32.
Worley Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.