Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worley Price Performance

Shares of WYGPY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.40. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Worley has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.