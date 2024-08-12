Wormhole Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.89 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $561.72 million and $31.89 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.21496726 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $28,487,816.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

