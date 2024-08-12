WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE WPP opened at $43.23 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

