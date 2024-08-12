WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
WPP Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE WPP opened at $43.23 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.
WPP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
