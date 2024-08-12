Xai (XAI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.60 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Xai has a market capitalization of $124.60 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xai has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,232,871,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,643,545 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,232,715,380.7984583 with 546,782,752.3616332 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21162995 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $17,318,001.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

