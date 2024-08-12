XOS (XOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 104.27% and a negative net margin of 117.98%. On average, analysts expect XOS to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $5.19 on Monday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

