XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.0616

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $54,887.98 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

