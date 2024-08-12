Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.16% from the company’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $9.95. 770,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $436.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

