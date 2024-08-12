Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of YARIY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.93. 78,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,294. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

