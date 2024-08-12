Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lessened by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after buying an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 1,905,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

