ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $594,133.02 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

