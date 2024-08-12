Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

