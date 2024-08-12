Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of ZIONL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

