10,450 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Universal Insurance stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

