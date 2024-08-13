10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 8.7%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.35. 694,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,661,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after buying an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,894,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after buying an additional 693,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

