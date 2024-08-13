13,913 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 746,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,504,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,368,000 after buying an additional 449,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 289,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 2,610,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,094. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.