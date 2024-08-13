159,272 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 486.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 836,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 693,517 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,596,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

