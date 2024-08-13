17,332 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,866,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IYH stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

