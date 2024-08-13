180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

TURN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 783,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,943 shares of company stock valued at $227,354. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

