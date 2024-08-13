19,877 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $3,242,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. 2,578,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,139. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.