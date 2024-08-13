24,664 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,664 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. 2,973,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,238. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.39.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
