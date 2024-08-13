2,552 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,380. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $121.49.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.