2,851 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,984 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3011 dividend. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

