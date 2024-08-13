3,662 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Bought by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 130,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

