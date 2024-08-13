38,824 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,982,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Shares of RWM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 425,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,188. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

