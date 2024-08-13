41,289 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,236. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.