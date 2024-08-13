43,492 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. 713,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

