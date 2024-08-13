5,793 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. 1,230,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $160.73.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

