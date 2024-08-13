644 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after buying an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $18.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $645.83. 1,039,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

