7,732 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.60. 969,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,202. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.92. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

