Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Abacus Life stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 19,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,787. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a PE ratio of 546.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Abacus Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

