AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABBV. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.45. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $193.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,416,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,890,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,818,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,867,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

