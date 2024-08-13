ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $453.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 1,802,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 113.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 564,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 504,876 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 266,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

