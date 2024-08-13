Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,377. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.