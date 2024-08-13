Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,377. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
