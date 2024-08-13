Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.89. The stock had a trading volume of 311,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,236. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

