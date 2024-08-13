Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,686 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 1,410,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

