Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. 14,439,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

