Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.99. 1,909,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,947. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The stock has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

