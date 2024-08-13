Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.3% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $375.08. 376,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,134 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,398. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

