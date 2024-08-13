Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,368,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $165.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.