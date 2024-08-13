AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.91.

Get AGCO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.