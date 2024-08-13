ALEX Lab Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $39.20 million and $774,571.24 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.10220407 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,299,861.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

