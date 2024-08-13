Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $995.47 million and $25.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,165,152 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.